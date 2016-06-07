版本:
2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Avrupa Minerals announces $1 mln private placement

June 7 Avrupa Minerals Ltd

* Avrupa announces $1 million private placement

* Avrupa Minerals Ltd says has arranged a private placement of 10 million units at $0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

