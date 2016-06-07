版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Harte Hanks seeks strategic alternatives for Trillium Software

June 7 Harte Hanks Inc

* Harte Hanks seeks strategic alternatives for Trillium Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

