BRIEF-Sage Gold closes second and final tranche of private placement

June 7 Sage Gold Inc

* Sage Gold Inc announces closing of second and final tranche of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

