版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Mediagrif reports Q4 EPS $0.16

June 7 Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc :

* Mediagrif reports results for its fiscal year 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 revenue C$18.8 million versus I/B/E/S view C$18.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐