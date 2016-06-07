版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Willdan awarded new $40.6 mln contract

June 7 Willdan Group Inc :

* Willdan awarded new $40.6 million contract for consolidated Edison multifamily energy efficiency program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

