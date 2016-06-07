版本:
BRIEF-Major Drilling posts Q4 loss per share c$0.16

June 7 Major Drilling Group International Inc

* Major drilling announces annual and fourth quarter results for fiscal 2016

* Q4 loss per share c$0.16

* Q4 revenue fell 21 percent to c$64.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

