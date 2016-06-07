BRIEF-SkyWest Inc reports May 2016 traffic for Skywest Airlines, Expressjet Airlines

BRIEF-Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
June 7 SkyWest Inc
* SkyWest Inc reports combined May 2016 traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines
* Reported 164,955 block hours in May 2016, compared to 177,967 block hours in May 2015
* Generated 2.93 billion available seat miles (ASMS) for May 2016, compared to 3.08 billion ASMS for May 2015
* SkyWest Inc says May load factor of 83.6 percent versus 84.5 percent
* May revenue passenger miles 2.45 billion versus 2.60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would put the final agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in parliament.
Jan 17 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) announced the following details of a share buyback plan in a statement on Tuesday: