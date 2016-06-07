BRIEF-SkyWest Inc reports May 2016 traffic for Skywest Airlines, Expressjet Airlines

June 7 SkyWest Inc

* SkyWest Inc reports combined May 2016 traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

* Reported 164,955 block hours in May 2016, compared to 177,967 block hours in May 2015

* Generated 2.93 billion available seat miles (ASMS) for May 2016, compared to 3.08 billion ASMS for May 2015

* SkyWest Inc says May load factor of 83.6 percent versus 84.5 percent

* May revenue passenger miles 2.45 billion versus 2.60 billion