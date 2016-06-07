版本:
BRIEF-Riverside issues default notice for Penoles project

June 7 Riverside Resources Inc

* Riverside issues default notice for Penoles project and receives Tajitos option agreement termination

* Morro Bay has acknowledged that it is unlikely that it will be in a position to cure default by June 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

