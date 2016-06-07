BRIEF-Fortuna to acquire Goldrock Mines Corp

June 7 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Fortuna to acquire Goldrock Mines Corp

* Each common share of Goldrock will be exchanged for 0.1331 of a Fortuna common share

* Exchange ratio implies a total equity value for arrangement of approximately c$129 million on a fully-diluted in--money basis

* Agreement provides for payment by goldrock of c$7.0 million termination fee if agreement is terminated

* Deal to be accretive to Fortuna on all key metrics including net asset value, reserves, resources and adjusted cashflow basis

* Consideration to be received by Goldrock shareholders pursuant to arrangement represents equivalent of c$1.08/Goldrock share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)