BRIEF-Fortuna to acquire Goldrock Mines Corp

BRIEF-Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
June 7 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc
* Fortuna to acquire Goldrock Mines Corp
* Each common share of Goldrock will be exchanged for 0.1331 of a Fortuna common share
* Exchange ratio implies a total equity value for arrangement of approximately c$129 million on a fully-diluted in--money basis
* Agreement provides for payment by goldrock of c$7.0 million termination fee if agreement is terminated
* Deal to be accretive to Fortuna on all key metrics including net asset value, reserves, resources and adjusted cashflow basis
* Consideration to be received by Goldrock shareholders pursuant to arrangement represents equivalent of c$1.08/Goldrock share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would put the final agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in parliament.
Jan 17 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) announced the following details of a share buyback plan in a statement on Tuesday: