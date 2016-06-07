版本:
BRIEF-Northern Power Systems provides required update regarding filing of disclosure documents

June 7 (Reuters) -

* Ontario Securities Commission issued a management cease trade order

* Working to meet a filing deadline of June 30, 2016 or earlier

* Northern Power Systems provides required update regarding filing of disclosure documents

