BRIEF-Northern Power Systems provides required update regarding filing of disclosure documents

BRIEF-Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
June 7 (Reuters) -
* Ontario Securities Commission issued a management cease trade order
* Working to meet a filing deadline of June 30, 2016 or earlier
* Northern Power Systems provides required update regarding filing of disclosure documents
Source text for Eikon: ; )
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would put the final agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in parliament.
Jan 17 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) announced the following details of a share buyback plan in a statement on Tuesday: