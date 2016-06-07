版本:
BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners prices public offering of common units

June 7 Rice Midstream Partners Lp

* Says public offering of 8.00 million common units priced at $18.50/unit

* Rice Midstream Partners prices public offering of common units

