BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines to acquire Goldrock Mines

BRIEF-Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
June 7 Goldrock Mines Corp
* Each common share of goldrock (a "goldrock share") will be exchanged for 0.1331 of a fortuna common share
* Deal for total equity value of approximately c$129 million on a fully-diluted in--money basis
* Immediate premium to goldrock shareholders of 58.2% based on closing price of fortuna and goldrock on june 6, 2016
* Arrangement agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each of goldrock and fortuna
* Fortuna silver mines to acquire goldrock mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would put the final agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in parliament.
Jan 17 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) announced the following details of a share buyback plan in a statement on Tuesday: