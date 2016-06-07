BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines to acquire Goldrock Mines

June 7 Goldrock Mines Corp

* Each common share of goldrock (a "goldrock share") will be exchanged for 0.1331 of a fortuna common share

* Deal for total equity value of approximately c$129 million on a fully-diluted in--money basis

* Immediate premium to goldrock shareholders of 58.2% based on closing price of fortuna and goldrock on june 6, 2016

* Arrangement agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each of goldrock and fortuna

Fortuna silver mines to acquire goldrock mines