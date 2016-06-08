版本:
BRIEF-Micron Technology provides update on Inotera acquisition

June 8 Micron Technology Inc :

* Acquisition was initially expected to close in mid-july 2016; parties have concluded that closing transaction on this timeframe not possible

* Micron expects to provide an update toward latter part of calendar 2016.

* Micron technology provides update on Inotera acquisition

* Micron technology provides update on Inotera acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

