公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Lombard Medical provides update on controlled launch of new Altura endovascular stent graft in Europe

June 8 Lombard Medical Inc :

* Lombard Medical Inc says Altura manufacturing has started in co's UK facility with a full transition planned for q3 2016

* Lombard medical provides update on controlled launch of the new Altura endovascular stent graft in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

