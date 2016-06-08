版本:
BRIEF-Pointer Telocation Q1 earnings per share $0.17

June 8 Pointer Telocation Ltd :

* Pointer Telocation reports Q1 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue rose 2.7 percent to $25.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

