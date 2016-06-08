BRIEF-Southwest Airlines May load factor 85.8 percent

June 8 Southwest Airlines Co

* May load factor 85.8 percent

* May load factor up 1.4 pts

* Available seat miles (asms) increased 4.6 percent to 12.6 billion in may 2016 , compared with may 2015 asms of 12.1 billion

* Company continues to expect a modest increase in its q2 2016 operating revenue per asm (rasm) as compared with q2 2015

* May revenue passenger miles 10.86 billion, up 6.4 percent

