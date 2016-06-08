BRIEF-Cosi period 5 system-wide comparable restaurant sales decrease 0.7 pct

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
June 8 Cosi
* Estimated system-wide comparable restaurant sales for 2016 period 5 recorded an aggregate decrease of 0.7% as compared to 2015 period 5
* Così, inc. Reports 2016 period 5 comparable restaurant sales
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
