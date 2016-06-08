版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Cosi period 5 system-wide comparable restaurant sales decrease 0.7 pct

June 8 Cosi

* Estimated system-wide comparable restaurant sales for 2016 period 5 recorded an aggregate decrease of 0.7% as compared to 2015 period 5

* Così, inc. Reports 2016 period 5 comparable restaurant sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

