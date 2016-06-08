版本:
2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Integra Gold intersects 33.55 g/t gold over 3.2 m in c4 structure step-out hole

June 8 Integra Gold Corp

* Out hole and 21.63 g/t gold (uncut) over 5.9 m within c2 structure as drilling further confirms both continuity and growth potential at triangle deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

