BRIEF-MGIC Investment Corp releases May operating statistics

June 8 Mgic Investment Corp

* May 2016 insurance in force $176.1 billion, up 5.3 percent

* May 2016 ending primary delinquent inventory of loans 52,990, down 22.3 percent

* MGIC Investment Corporation releases monthly operating statistics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

