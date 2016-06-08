版本:
BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group increases qtrly dividend by 25 pct

June 8 Unitedhealth Group Inc :

* Increases quarterly dividend by 25 percent

* Board of directors authorized payment of a cash dividend of $0.625 per share

* Unitedhealth group board increases shareholder dividend 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

