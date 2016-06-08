BRIEF-Greif Q2 earnings per share $0.53

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
June 8 Greif Inc :
* Says Revised Its 2016 Class A Earnings Per Share Outlook To $2.20-$2.46 per share
* Reclassified $300 million of senior notes to current portion of long-term debt during quarter
* Reclassified $300 million of senior notes because stated maturity date for those senior notes is february 2017
* Declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.42 per share of class a common stock and $0.63 per share of class b common stock
* Intends to refinance senior notes prior to maturity date
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.24, revenue view $3.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Greif reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales $839.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $836.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
* Director Thomas Morgan reports open market sale of 2,500 shares of co's common stock at average price of $85.5 per share on Jan 13 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jtUs2x) Further company coverage: