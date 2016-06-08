BRIEF-Titanium Transportation group to acquire Windsor terminal and transportation assets

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
June 8 Titanium Transportation Group Inc
* Titanium transportation group inc says deal valued at $6.3 million
* Titanium transportation group inc says cash consideration funded with cash on hand and credit facilities, no requirement for equity financing
* Deal accretive to ebitda and earnings
* Deal for for aggregate consideration of $6.3 million
* Titanium transportation group to acquire windsor terminal and transportation assets
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing

* Director Thomas Morgan reports open market sale of 2,500 shares of co's common stock at average price of $85.5 per share on Jan 13 - SEC filing