BRIEF-Glori Energy says Stuart Page resigns as CEO; Kevin Guilbeau appointed as interim CEO

June 8 Glori Energy Inc

* Says Kevin Guilbeau appointed interim CEO

* Says Eric Neuman appointed co-chairman of the board

* Says CEO Stuart Page resigned

* Glori energy announces leadership changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

