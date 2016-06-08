版本:
BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group fiscal Q2 earnings $0.04/shr

June 8 Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc

* Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly system sales grew 3.6%

* Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly same restaurant sales (srs) grew 1.2%

* Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly net earnings of $2.7 million increased 5% versus q2 2015

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.0225per share

* Qtrly revenue $14.0 million versus $11.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Imvescor restaurant group reports continuing strong results for q2 fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

