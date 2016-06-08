BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group fiscal Q2 earnings $0.04/shr

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
June 8 Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc
* Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly system sales grew 3.6%
* Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly same restaurant sales (srs) grew 1.2%
* Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly net earnings of $2.7 million increased 5% versus q2 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.0225per share
* Qtrly revenue $14.0 million versus $11.3 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Imvescor restaurant group reports continuing strong results for q2 fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
* Director Thomas Morgan reports open market sale of 2,500 shares of co's common stock at average price of $85.5 per share on Jan 13 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jtUs2x) Further company coverage: