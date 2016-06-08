版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Sorrento closes $150 million private placement investments

June 8 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

* Sorrento closes $150 million private placement investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

