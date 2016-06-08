版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Dermira public offering of 4.50 mln common shares priced at $28 per share

June 8 Dermira Inc

* Says public offering of 4.50 million common shares priced at $28.00per share

* Dermira prices $126 million public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

