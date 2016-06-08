版本:
BRIEF-Corus Entertainment says CFO Tom Peddie retires

June 8 Corus Entertainment Inc

* Says john gossling appointed cfo

* Corus is pleased to announce appointment of john gossling as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Says john gossling and tom peddie will work together through end of august 2016

* Corus entertainment announces retirement of cfo, tom peddie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

