BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners Q3 EPS $0.19

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
June 8 Ferrellgas Partners Lp
* Ferrellgas partners LP says expect distributable cash flow coverage to rebound to more than 1.0x by end of 2016, with leverage dropping below 5.0x
* Ferrellgas Partners, LP Reports results for third quarter fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
* Director Thomas Morgan reports open market sale of 2,500 shares of co's common stock at average price of $85.5 per share on Jan 13 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jtUs2x) Further company coverage: