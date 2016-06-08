BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners Q3 EPS $0.19

June 8 Ferrellgas Partners Lp

* Ferrellgas partners LP says expect distributable cash flow coverage to rebound to more than 1.0x by end of 2016, with leverage dropping below 5.0x

* Ferrellgas Partners, LP Reports results for third quarter fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S