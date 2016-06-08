版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Cheniere Partners announces offering of $1.0 bln senior secured notes due 2026 By Sabine Pass Liquefaction Llc

June 8 Cheniere Energy Partners :

* Co's unit intends to use net proceeds to prepay portion of principal amounts outstanding under its credit facilities

* Cheniere Partners announces offering of $1.0 billion senior secured notes due 2026 by Sabine Pass Liquefaction, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

