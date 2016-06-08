版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Enzo Biochem Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.04

June 8 Enzo Biochem Inc :

* Enzo Biochem reports fiscal third quarter results

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue rose 10 percent to $26.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐