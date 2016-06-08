版本:
BRIEF-Emcore Corp appoints Jikun Kim as CFO

June 8 Emcore Corp :

* Jikun Kim succeeds Mark Weinswig who served as chief financial officer since October 2010

* Appointed Jikun Kim as chief financial officer, effective June 20, 2016

* Emcore Corporation appoints Jikun Kim as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

