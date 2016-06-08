BRIEF-Dollarama announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

June 8 Dollarama

* Dollarama Inc says to renew its normal course issuer bid in order to purchase for cancellation up to 6 million of its common shares

* Normal course issuer bid represents 5.0% of 119.5 million shares issued on June 7, during 12-month period ending no later than June 16, 2017

* Dollarama announces renewal of normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )