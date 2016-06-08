版本:
BRIEF-SPI Energy and GES form strategic partnership in Japan

June 8 Spi Energy Co

* SPI Solar Japan G.K. will provide local technical support and sales services to GES and deliver more than 15 megawatts of project sales in 2016 and 5mw in 2017

* SPI Energy and GES form strategic partnership in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

