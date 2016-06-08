BRIEF-SPI Energy and GES form strategic partnership in Japan

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
June 8 Spi Energy Co
* SPI Solar Japan G.K. will provide local technical support and sales services to GES and deliver more than 15 megawatts of project sales in 2016 and 5mw in 2017
* SPI Energy and GES form strategic partnership in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
* Director Thomas Morgan reports open market sale of 2,500 shares of co's common stock at average price of $85.5 per share on Jan 13 - SEC filing