BRIEF-Brown-Forman Q4 earnings per share $2.60

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
June 8 Brown-forman Corp :
* Sees fiscal year 2017 underlying net sales growth of 4% to 6%
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.58, revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share outlook includes expected foreign exchange headwinds of $0.07 given current spot rates, as well as lower distributor inventory levels
* Reports fiscal 2016 results; expects continued underlying growth in fiscal 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $2.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.42 to $3.62 including items
* Q4 sales $933 million versus i/b/e/s view $899 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
* Director Thomas Morgan reports open market sale of 2,500 shares of co's common stock at average price of $85.5 per share on Jan 13 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jtUs2x) Further company coverage: