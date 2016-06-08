版本:
BRIEF-Dish Network announces debt offering

June 8 Dish Network Corp :

* Plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, approximately $750 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes

* Net proceeds of offering to be used for strategic transactions, which may include wireless and spectrum related strategic transactions

* Dish network announces debt offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

