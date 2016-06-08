版本:
BRIEF-Pizza Pizza Royalty announced a 2.4 pct increase to its monthly dividend

June 8 Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp

* Announced a 2.4% increase to its monthly dividend

* On an annualized basis, dividend will increase to $0.856 from $0.836 per share

* Monthly dividend per share will increase to $0.0713 from $0.0697

* Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Increases monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

