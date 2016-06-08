BRIEF-Pizza Pizza Royalty announced a 2.4 pct increase to its monthly dividend

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp
* Announced a 2.4% increase to its monthly dividend
* On an annualized basis, dividend will increase to $0.856 from $0.836 per share
* Monthly dividend per share will increase to $0.0713 from $0.0697
* Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Increases monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.