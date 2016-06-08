版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Target announces 7.1 pct dividend increase

June 8 Target Corp :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share

* Target corporation announces 7.1 percent dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

