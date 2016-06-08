版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-RMR Real Estate Income Fund names Joseph Morea as independent trustee

June 8 Rmr Real Estate Income Fund :

* RMR Real Estate Income Fund names Joseph L. Morea as independent trustee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

