2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Canam Group acquires majority interest in Stonebridge

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Canam Group Inc says amount of transaction was not disclosed

* Canam Group Inc says its united states subsidiary central erectors, LLC, has purchased a 51 percent interest in Stonebridge, Inc

* Canam Group acquires majority interest in Stonebridge, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

