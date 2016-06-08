版本:
BRIEF-Cantel Medical Q3 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.44

June 8 Cantel Medical Corp

* Cantel medical corp qtrly organic sales growth of 17.6%

* Cantel medical announces record financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 revenue $173.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

