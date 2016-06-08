版本:
BRIEF-Trimble sells its advanced public safety business to Aptean

June 8 Trimble Navigation Ltd

* Financial terms of sale were not disclosed

* Trimble sells its advanced public safety business to Aptean Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

