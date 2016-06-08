版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Mitra Energy says Michael Horn appointed interim CEO

June 8 Mitra Energy Inc

* Says michael horn appointed interim ceo

* Says blakeley appointed chairman of the board

* Mitra energy inc ebdale has tendered his resignation as ceo of company and subsidiaries

* Mitra energy announces changes to its board of directors and senior management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

