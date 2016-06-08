BRIEF-Erickson appoints new chief financial officer

June 8 Erickson Inc :

* Appointment of airline finance veteran, David W. Lancelot, as chief financial officer effective Monday, June 13, 2016.

* Lancelot most recently served as CEO of outdoor reservation, president of Enerjet, and chief financial officer for Spirit Airlines

* Erickson appoints new chief financial officer