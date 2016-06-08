版本:
2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Luxor's Mill Frame receives turnkey framing contract

June 8 Luxor Industrial Corp :

* Luxor's Mill Frame Llc awarded turnkey framing contract for the gateway apartments project in Bothell, Washington by The Rush Companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

