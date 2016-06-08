版本:
BRIEF-Piedmont Natural Gas Q2 adjusted EPS $0.79

June 8 Piedmont Natural Gas Company Inc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Previous guidance was a range of $1.92 to $2.02 per diluted share before any merger-related expenses for FY 2016

* Piedmont natural gas reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.90 to $1.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

