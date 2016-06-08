BRIEF-TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp :
* An average of 445,000 client trades per day in may 2016, up 4 percent from May 2015 and down 5 percent from April 2016.
* $727.8 billion in total client assets as of May 31, 2016, up 2 percent from may 2015 and up 1 percent from April 2016.
* May 2016 average spread-based balances of $105.7 billion, up 11 percent from may 2015 and essentially flat versus April
* May 2016 average fee-based balances of $161.5 billion, essentially flat when compared to may 2015 and April 2016
TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.