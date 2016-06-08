BRIEF-TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics

June 8 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp :

* An average of 445,000 client trades per day in may 2016, up 4 percent from May 2015 and down 5 percent from April 2016.

* $727.8 billion in total client assets as of May 31, 2016, up 2 percent from may 2015 and up 1 percent from April 2016.

* May 2016 average spread-based balances of $105.7 billion, up 11 percent from may 2015 and essentially flat versus April

* May 2016 average fee-based balances of $161.5 billion, essentially flat when compared to may 2015 and April 2016

* TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics