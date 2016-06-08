版本:
BRIEF-Onereit announces exploration of strategic alternatives

June 8 OneREIT :

* Board of trustees has formed a special committee of independent trustees to explore strategic alternatives

* OneREIT announces exploration of strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

