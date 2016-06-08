BRIEF-Finjan announces license, settlement agreement with Proofpoint

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 Finjan Holdings Inc :
* Finjan Holdings Inc says as part of settlement, Proofpoint will obtain a license to Finjan patent portfolio and pay an aggregate of $10.9 million in cash
* Finjan announces license and settlement agreement with Proofpoint
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.