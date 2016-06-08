版本:
BRIEF-Finjan announces license, settlement agreement with Proofpoint

June 8 Finjan Holdings Inc :

* Finjan Holdings Inc says as part of settlement, Proofpoint will obtain a license to Finjan patent portfolio and pay an aggregate of $10.9 million in cash

* Finjan announces license and settlement agreement with Proofpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

