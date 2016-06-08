BRIEF-Eureka acquires 50 pct interest in Gemini lithium project

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 Eureka Resources Inc :
* Paid C$96,794 being its 50% share of acquisition costs, and geophysical and geological costs incurred to date on Gemini
* In addition, eureka has issued 300,000 common shares to nevada sunrise
* Eureka acquires 50% interest in gemini lithium project
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.