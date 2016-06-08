BRIEF-Tcp capital to convert $30 mln convertible note to equity

June 8 Tcp Capital Corp :

* Converted into a total of 2,011,900 shares of common stock at a price of $15.02 per share

* No placement agent or underwriting fees incurred in connection with transaction

* Tcp capital corp. Announces conversion of $30 million convertible note to equity